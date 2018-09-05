Walkerston newsagent owner faces court accused of arson

The scene of the blaze at the Walkerston shopping complex.

The scene of the blaze at the Walkerston shopping complex. Aidan Cureton

THE owner of a Walkerston newsagency which went up in flames on the evening of July 30 has faced court accused of attempted arson.

Narelle Ann Cooper of Devereux Creek fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The 55-year-old has been charged with attempted arson of a structure or building and endangering a particular property by fire.

Appearing alongside defence solicitor Peter McLachlan, of law firm Becky, Knight and Elliott, during her first showing before the court, Cooper did not enter any pleas to the charges against her.

Magistrate Scott Luxton ordered the prosecution, which was represented by legal officer Chelsea Pearson, to provide a brief of evidence (detailing information which may be used as evidence at hearing) before October 16.

Cooper's case was adjourned to October 30 for mention in the court.

Mr Luxton excused Cooper's personal appearance on that day.

Mackay police have alleged financial difficulty led to Cooper setting fire to newsXpress Walkerston, located in a busy shopping complex on Creek Street.

Smoke could be seen from the building on the night of the blaze, as the shopping centre, including a Woolworths, was evacuated

It's understood the business had been for sale for quite some time before the blaze, which was contained relatively quickly by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES).

Firefighters were called to the scene about 5.50pm and the fire was reported to be extinguished by about 6.40pm.

The newsagency was mostly damaged by smoke and while there was some fire damage, no significant structural issues were identified, according to Mackay police Detective Inspector Brendan Smith.

Some of the other businesses in the Walkerston shopping complex were affected by smoke and water, but fortunately no persons were injured.

Cooper was arrested in early August in the wake of investigations undertaken by Mackay Criminal Investigations Branch and QFES.

She took over ownership of the newsagency in 2007, the Daily Mercury's archives indicate.