WALKERS LAW: Bundy mums' crash-fight finally won

IT'S been almost a year of sleepless nights, tears and constant questioning but finally, two Bundaberg mothers have won what they say is justice for those who have lost loved ones in fatal traffic crashes.

Trisha Mabley and Kerri Walker started Walkers Law, a petition to fight for harsher penalties for negligent drivers who cause fatalities, after their own children were caught up in a horrific car crash on the Bruce Highway last year.

Siblings Sarah and Daniel Walker tragically lost their lives in the fiery Easter Monday crash while Peter Knowles, Mrs Mabley's son, suffered horrific injuries.

The driver who caused the collision was fined $3000 and lost his licence for three months.

IN MEMORY: Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker lost their lives in a crash at Easter 2017. Contributed

Now, after months of petitioning and with the help of Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, the legislation to change the current penalty has finally been made after it was re-introduced in Parliament this week.

"It is a sense of relief to know that no one else has to go through what we have been through," Mrs Mabley said.

"It's like -we have finally got our justice."

LAW CHANGE: Kerri Walker and Trisha Mabley. Mike Knott BUN270917WALKER10

Mrs Mabley said their petition garnered over 8,000 signatures from people all over Australia.

"I do believe people power is what got it (the legislation)through quicker and the push from Stephen Bennett and everyone else helped us fight," she said.

"Once we started receiving phone calls from people who had lost their loved ones in crashes and hearing their stories- it just gave us the drive to say "we are not going to stop until something is done".

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government introduced the new laws following a review of existing maximum penalties.

"After thorough consultation with stakeholders, including a number of families who have lost loved ones in road crashes, the Palaszczuk Government has passed legislation to significantly increase the penalties for certain driving offences resulting in death or grievous bodily harm," he said.

Mr Bailey said the new laws were in line with recommendations handed down by the State Coroner as a result of the Inquest into the death of Audrey Ann Dow.

Ms Dow, 81, was killed in July 2013 after a serial disqualified driver travelling on Mulherin Dr in North Mackay crossed the dividing line and smashed into her head on.

The changes also come after months of petitioning from local families including Mrs Walker and Mrs Mabley as well as Brisbane man Glynn Harnell who lost his daughter Yasmin McAllister after she was killed when a car hit her as she was walking to a bus stop last year.

"I want to thank Audrey's family and many other families who during their time of grief brought about a campaign for change to help other families from being in the tragic circumstances they found themselves", Mr Bailey said.

The changes include two new offences of careless driving causing death or grievous bodily harm and careless driving causing death or grievous bodily harm while unlicensed.

Mandatory minimum licence disqualification periods will also be applied to these new offences.

LAW CHANGE: Kerri Walker and Trisha Mabley with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Mike Knott BUN270917WALKER3

Law change

Careless Driving

Current max penalty - $5,046 or 6 months imprisonment (3 demerit points). No minimum licence disqualification period.

New offences - Careless driving causing death or GBH

. $10,092 or 12 months imprisonment (3 demerit points) + min licence disqualification of 6 months.

. (with circumstances of aggravation - unlicensed) $20, 184 or 2 years imprisonment (3 demerit points) + min licence disqualification of 6 months.

Dangerous Driving causing death or GBH

. Current max penalty - 10 years imprisonment + minimum licence disqualification period 6 months

New offences

. 10 years imprisonment + min licence disqualification of 12 months

. (with circumstances of aggravation) -14 years imprisonment + min licence disqualification of 12 months.