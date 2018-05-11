Menu
Trees were cut down late Thursday night.
Walker St trees cut down in plan to alter road

Crystal Jones
by
11th May 2018 5:45 PM
A SPOKESWOMAN for Main Roads says the late night commotion heard by residents on Thursday was part of extensive roadworks being carried out on Walker St.

"The Department of Transport and Main Roads removed six trees from the southern side of Walker St at the Water St intersection," she said.

"The trees have been removed to allow for road widening on Walker St where a dedicated right-turn lane is going to be installed into Water St south.

"Residents impacted by the tree removal were notified ahead of time.

"We are careful to ensure trees are only removed where necessary to improve the safety of the state-controlled road network."

Works to remove the trees could be heard late into the night.

Trees have been cut in Walker Street.
