Walker in 'league of his own' during Souths' nail-biting win

NRL action at Sunshine Coast Stadium between New Zealand Warriors and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Cody Walker. John McCutcheon

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett says Cody Walker was in a "league of his own” as he piled on the points during a nail-biting clash with New Zealand Warriors.

Walker stormed to a career-first four tries in a single NRL fixture at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday to help propel Souths to a 28-24 victory.

He crossed for the Rabbitohs first two tries, within minutes of each other, and was a force in the dying stages by helping his side to not only level scores but win the match by crossing for another two tries.

Ethan Lowe was the only other Souths player to score.

Bennett lauded Walker's efforts, which capped a remarkable comeback after being down by 12 points midway through the second half.

"He is outstanding,” Bennett said.

"What Cody does best is run the football and that's what he did today.

"He's got a wonderful passing game and he is a great runner of the ball and he was in a league of his own today.”

Walker said he'd never scored four tries in an NRL game and was elated to achieve the personal feat.

"It's awesome to get across the white line and it's great to come away with the two points,” he said.

The five-eight's last try came off the back of a gutsy play too, where the Souths opted to attack the line with the clock winding down instead of passing to Adam Reynolds for a second field goal attempt.

"I saw we had a middle forward in front of me - I think last weekend when Reno (Reynolds) went for the field goal we sort of had them down the short side as well and I wasn't as dominant as I was today and it sort of pulled off,” he said.

While pleased with the outcome, Walker said the Rabbitohs needed to work on producing a more stable performance from start to finish.

"We were good in patches but we pretty poor in some patches as well,” he said.

"I think we need to find the balance in playing consistently for the full 80 minutes.

"We just need to get back to our style of footy. I think we gave away two seven-tackle sets in the first 10 minutes and that allowed them to have the possession and when we turned that around we got into our groove and we started moving the footy as we do and it started coming off for us.”