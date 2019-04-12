Walker eager for halves partnership to produce

READY: Cody Walker is keen for his partnership with Adam Reynolds to produce plenty of points for the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

READY: Cody Walker is keen for his partnership with Adam Reynolds to produce plenty of points for the Rabbitohs on Saturday. DAN HIMBRECHTS

HE'S enjoyed impressive outings for the Rabbitohs but Cody Walker admits his partnership in the halves needs to lift after it failed to fire in the outfit's recent loss.

Walker has proven a vital cog in South Sydney's line of attack in opening rounds, with his name even coming into Origin discussions.

However, Walker believed his partnership with half-back Adam Reynolds in the halves wasn't up to scratch in a loss to Manly last week.

He said the defeat was a needed "kick up the backside” and was eager to not only continue his fine form but to enjoy a smoother play-making connection with Reynolds when they take on the New Zealand Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday.

"I thought me and Reno (Reynolds) were on different pages throughout the game on weekend,” he said.

"When we're on as a team, me and Reno are sort of barking orders and getting us around the park.

"We sort of failed to put any sort of shape on, and that sort of falls on the shoulders of me and Reno because we're the generals of the team and we'll wear that.

"We'll (have to) change that this weekend.”

He hoped the Rabbitohs could produce a solid and consistent 80 minute effort against the Warriors, who enter the clash on the back of a win over Titans.

"Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is obviously playing some really good footy and their outside backs are really big in the sense that they build and create a lot of momentum for their forwards,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to a physical battle and just can't wait to turn around what we've been producing over last two or three weeks.”

He lauded the impact coach Wayne Bennett has had on the playing group since his arrival at Redfern.

"He is a great coach and his record speaks for itself,” Walker said.

"He's won a lot of comps and been around the game for a long period of time. We'd be silly not to listen to his advice and take his standards and things on board.

"He's been really great for our group.”

Walker said he was more than familiar with the region, having played against the Falcons when he was in Easts colours in the state league.

He was also watching from the stands as his brother Ryan Walker hit the field for the Sunshine Coast Sea Eagles during their premiership success in the state league in 2009.

"I'm looking forward to getting back up there and playing on the Sunshine Coast,” he said.