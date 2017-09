The Leukaemia Foundation, Light the Night is on at Woodgate.

TODAY another 35 people will be told they have blood cancer.

Be the light in their darkest hour at the Light the Night Walk at Woodgate.

Woodgate Beach will be holding an inaugural Light the Night walk in support of the Leukaemia Foundation on October 13.

The walk will be from the Woodgate Beach Hotel along the beautiful beachside pathway from 5.30pm.

For more information phone Charles and Janette Elson 4126 8742.