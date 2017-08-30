Walk to remember infant loss

GENEROUS DONATION: Kelly Austin, Anne Shepherd, Brett Doss and Faye Schmeider with a few of the miscarriage and butterfly packs to help families that face the heartbreak of still birth, miscarriage or neonatal death.

THE Bundaberg community is invited to attend this year's inaugural Walk to Remember on the International Infant and Pregnancy Loss Day, October 15.

Walk to Remember is an event for all those affected by stillbirth, whether they are parents, grandparents or friends, to come together to remember, honour and express love for our beautiful babies no longer here.

The event, to be held in conjunction with Sands Queensland, is being organised by Bundaberg parents Kelly and Troy Austin, along with Bundaberg Hospital midwife Anne Shepherd.

"We envisage that parents from our local community as well as those from the broader Wide Bay community will attend this event as it is the first of its kind in Central Queensland,” Mrs Austin said.

There will also be a memorial service, where you will be invited to come and say your baby's name, a live butterfly release and a short symbolic walk through the park to symbolise taking the steps the babies could not.

More info at: http://bit.ly/2xM0RtD.