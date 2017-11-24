Walk in women's shoes

STANDING IN SOLIDARITY: Radio Rentals' Lyn Ryan, Michael Hardisty and Cherie Lee will be hoofing it in heels for White Ribbon Day today.

THE White Ribbon Campaign is the largest global male-led movement to stop violence against women.

That's why even the men at Bundaberg's Radio Rentals have strapped on a pair of heels to stand in solidarity with our community for women affected by domestic violence.

Radio Rentals' "Wear-a-Pair” campaign forms part of the company's partnership with White Ribbon helping to raise funds and awareness for the national day tomorrow.

White Ribbon merchandise will be available to purchase and customers will be asked to make a gold coin donation in exchange for our male employees to wear a pair of high heels, taking a stance against domestic violence.

Thorn Group Chief Marketing Officer and White Ribbon Ambassador Darren John Aquilina said the seemingly light-hearted, the 'Wear-a-Pair' drive was actually a symbolic gesture to spend a day walking in the shoes of women in the community who may be affected by domestic violence.

"The Radio Rentals "Wear-a-Pair” campaign is about empathy and taking a stance against domestic violence in our community,” he said.

"Violence against women is an issue that affects many communities we operate within and by empowering store managers to raise awareness of domestic violence, we hope to positively contribute towards change within the community.”