Wake up to truly stunning scenery

IMAGINE waking up every morning to breathtaking views of Bundaberg, including farmland and the ocean. This is the reality of living at Qunaba, more commonly known to the locals as The Hummock.

Qunaba takes its name from the Qunaba sugar plantation and mill.

Originally established as the Mon Repos plantation and mill, it was taken over in 1900 by the Queensland National Bank which renamed it Qunaba (coined from QUeensland NAtional BAnk).

In 1930, the Bundaberg branch of the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland acquired the land at the top of the Hummock in order to create a park for motoring tourists to enjoy the views, which was officially opened on October 17, 1931.

On August 14, 1937, the president of the RACQ unveiled a memorial to the Bundaberg-born aviator Bert Hinkler on the top of The Hummock.

As Bundaberg's only hill, The Hummock is hard to miss, especially as it is only 10km east of Bundaberg and accessible from Bargara Rd or FE Walker St.

With street names such as Hilltop Ave and Bayview Tce, it is clear what prospective homeowners can expect when building on the sides of The Hummock.

Surprisingly, considering the exceptional views and convenient location, there are still elevated pieces of land available at Qunaba, some even backing on to the glorious nature reserve.

While the CoreLogic market trends have the median price of Qunaba at $337,000, the prices do vary depending on the size of the house and of course the placement - because views mean higher prices.

Some of the homes up The Hummock are simply stunning with diverse and luxurious designs that boast never-ending views overlooking rich farmland to the Coral Sea.

Most of their designs, both of the homes and also the surrounding gardens, allow for the privacy of the owner to be maintained.

Qunaba also has considerable farming land, much of it used to grow sugar cane.

The fertility of the area is due to the volcanic soil from previous eruptions of The Hummock, which also left the local area scattered with volcanic rocks.

If you don't own a piece of property on The Hummock, you can still enjoy it from one of Bundaberg's prime tourist and historical attractions, that has had a facelift.

Overlooking a patchwork of the region's cane fields in one direction and the pristine coast in another, The Hummock's 360-degree vista is now complemented by an upgrade to pathways, roads, parking, bollards and pedestrian spaces.

An additional shelter and seating has been installed for visitor comfort, and clearing of undergrowth and pest plants has also opened up viewing opportunities.

The four hectares of Woongarra Scrub on The Hummock is the largest remaining example of what was there before white settlement and it contains over 120 native plant species and is vitally important as a "seed bank” for replanting efforts in other locations.

A well-maintained timber boardwalk takes you through the Woongarra Scrub remnant.