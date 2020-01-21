Menu
IN COURT: A man was fined after reaching for a police firearm after a big night out.
WAKE UP CALL: Man fined after reaching for police firearm

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 9:44 AM
WHAT was originally going to be a fine escalated to a court appearance for one man after being woken by pub security on a night out.

On November 17 Shane Andrew Ogston fell asleep on the stairs of The Club Hotel in Bundaberg’s CBD after a night of drinking.

During the night, he was woken by a security guard at the venue and was asked to leave.

Security tried to escort him down the stairs before police were called.

Ogston was taken to the police beat in Bourbong St where he was going to get a fine before things escalated.

Ogston began to grow agitated with police and tried to reach for a firearm belonging to one of the officers before being restrained.

As a result of the incident, Ogston was charged with failing to leave a licensed premises and obstructing police at a licensed premises.

He pleaded guilty to both charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ogston, who represented himself, told the court he didn’t recall leaving the hotel that night and he had “never shot a firearm”.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Ogston’s guilty plea and the fact he hadn’t been in trouble in six years.

“You’re old enough to know better,” he said.

Ogston was fined $450 which was referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded.

