Bradley Robert Weekes faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he was charged with eight offences including driving without due care or attention. Photo: Social Media
Crime

WAKE UP CALL: Man crashed car while ‘severely impaired’

Geordi Offord
19th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A court has heard how crashing into a tree was a "wake up call" for a man to do something about his issues with drugs.

Bradley Robert Weekes pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to a number of offences including driving under the influence of liquor or a drug and driving without due care or attention.

The court heard police were called to an incident on October 5 last year where a car had crashed into a tree on Elliott Heads Rd.

Witnesses told police the car had been travelling south east before going down a small embankment near an intersection and into the tree.

Weekes, who was the driver, was being treated by paramedics when police arrived.

The court heard Weekes was slumped over the steering wheel and could not be roused, leading officers to believe he was under the influence of liquor or a drug.

Weekes was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where a blood sample was taken.

Results of the blood test showed Weekes had oxycodone and marijuana in his system.

A statement from a doctor in regards to the blood sample said that the levels of drugs in Weekes' system would have made him "severely impaired in his ability to drive".

Weekes also pleaded guilty to drug offences including possessing dangerous drugs on September 2 and 11 of last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Weekes had a history of drug offending and submitted that a lengthy period of probation might assist with rehabilitation.

Weekes, who represented himself in court, told Acting Magistrate John Milburn that the crash was a "wake up call" and that he hadn't been behind the wheel of a car since.

Weekes said he was also getting help to deal with his drug issues and was now on the methadone program.

He said he was doing well and that he wished he had gone on the program a long time ago.

Weekes also agreed that probation would further help him with his issues.

Mr Milburn took into account Weekes' plea of guilty when handing down his sentence.

He said the offending involving the crash was "particularly" of concern.

Weekes was ordered to complete 21 months of probation.

He was also disqualified from holding a licence for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.

