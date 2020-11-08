WAITING GAME: Where count is at for Bundaberg seat

WHILE the results of the US presidential election are in, local residents are still waiting to see who will be the state representative for Bundaberg.

A week on from the 2020 Queensland State Election and the Bundaberg seat is still up in the air.

As counting continues, the Electoral Commission Queensland tally at 1.26pm, has Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith has a slight lead in the official first preference count.

Mr Smith has 43.17 per cent of the first preference count, while LNP’s David Batt holds 41.54 per cent.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate Stewart Jones is behind them on 5.84 per cent, while by Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party candidate Ian Zunker is on 5.49 per cent.

The Greens candidate Claire Ogden has landed 3.05 per cent of the first preference count and United Australia Party’s Shane Smeltz has 0.90 per cent.

According to ECQ, 88.15 per cent of enrolled electors have been counted.

The current unofficial preliminary count follows a similar order: Tom Smith has 43.21 per cent, David Batt has 41.51 per cent, Stewart Jones has 5.81 per cent, Ian Zunker has 5.49 per cent, Claire Ogden has 3.06 per cent and Shane Smeltz has 0.91 per cent.

Of the enrolled electors 88.06 per cent has been counted.

