Waiting game for Taryn ahead of next year

THE WAITING GAME: Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky will sit on the sidelines for most of the summer to prepare for next year's competition. She competed at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year on the Gold Coast for Australia. Mike Knott BUN230118TARYN2

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky is hoping the wait will be worth it by this time next year.

The 25-year-old is planning on resting during the upcoming summer to better prepare for major events in 2019.

Gollshewsky's sights are firmly set on qualifying for the IAAF World Championships in 12 months after making the team last year.

"I'm just waiting for the domestic season,” she said.

"It's extremely difficult to find events to compete in so usually for the Australian summer we taper, which we will because the World Champs are late in the European year.”

Gollshewksy made the decision to rest to make sure she is ready to compete in Europe next year.

The two-time Commonwealth Games representative went on her first European competitive trip a few months ago to gain more experience at international meets.

She finished first in a meet in the Netherlands and second in a meet in Portugal.

"It wasn't just about competing,” she said.

"It was about the experience of being involved in international standard meets.

"I only get a chance to compete against (Australian No.1) Dani Samuels once a year, so it was just getting more chances to compete at that level.”

Gollshewsky plans to be back in Europe next year, using that as a platform to qualify and do well at the worlds in the lead-up to the Olympic Games in 2020.

"We'll be doing months of training to prepare for a couple of months of competing overseas,” she said.

"We're hoping strength gains will put us in the right direction.”

In the meantime, Gollshewsky will be busy as a physical education teacher at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School.

She also recently helped the United Park Eagles finish second in the Bundaberg women's division 1 competition.

Her next major meet will be at the Queensland titles in March.