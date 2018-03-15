Waiting game for million-dollar Bundy developments

ROAD DELAY: Developer Bill Moorhead is upset it is taking so long to lay the asphalt in his new development at Parklands. The delay is also stopping progress at his massive Bargara development.

ROAD DELAY: Developer Bill Moorhead is upset it is taking so long to lay the asphalt in his new development at Parklands. The delay is also stopping progress at his massive Bargara development. Mike Knott BUN130318ASPHALT2

A PROPERTY development worth millions of dollars to the Bundaberg region has come to a halt over asphalt.

Moorhead Family Communities general manager Bill Moorhead is currently developing stage three of Parklands Grange at Branyan and is "frustrated” after waiting months for Boral to deliver asphalt.

Mr Moorhead said the delay meant another project, his $70 million development on the Bargara coast, might not go ahead as planned.

"I'm prepared to walk away for 12 months. It's a big project; why even start it if it takes three months to get one thing done?,” he said.

"This has been going on since Christmas.”

In January he was told it would take 10 days for the asphalt, and now he's been told it might come in May.

"They've left us and other developers out to dry. They're lying to us. It's just a disaster,” Mr Moorhead said.

He found out the reason he wasn't getting his delivery was because Boral was busy with government and council work.

"If these multi-national companies only do government work, then the private companies that pay taxes that pay Boral will no longer be able to operate,” he said.

"I ask all levels of government to allow Boral to perform work for private operators ASAP.

"The builders are waiting to start. It will cost jobs.”

The Parklands Grange development comprising 33 half-acre blocks is nearly finished.

Once the asphalt overlay is applied and the road is completed, then power can be turned on and water can come in.

Until then, tradies are left waiting and buyers may pull out of deals.

"It's a real problem, the blocks are sold and people want to build. People can't wait forever,” Mr Moorhead said.

Bundaberg Homes director Michael Randall is waiting to start on a home in the estate.

"We're lucky we've got a number of jobs on the go. Afew builders in town need some volume. This has a huge knock-on effect,” he said.

Mr Randall said the delay was costing a potential $15 million to the Bundaberg economy.

And the kicker is, there's not that many new property developments on the horizon, like Parklands Grange and Headlands Bargara.

Mr Moorhead said the bank wouldn't lend him the money to start Headlands Bargara until Parklands Grange was completed.

"It's a $70 million project all approved ready to go,” he said.

The 328 blocks at Bargara on a one-kilometre ocean-front stretch would create at least 100 jobs for the duration of the project.

Mr Moorhead said he had used Boral for 25 years and was even prepared to pre-pay them for his small two-day job which was worth about $150,000.

"It's the last thing to do. The power's in, the NBN's in, it just needs the black stuff down,” he said.

A spokesman for Boral apologised for not being able to help Mr Moorhead.

"As a company that values its relationship with all its customers, Boral always tries to accommodate orders, regardless of whether these come from large or smaller clients,” the spokesman said.

"We do not discriminate based on the size of our clients.

"In this case, Boral has informed Mr Moorhead that we will not be able to supply asphalt to his project at this stage due to our prior contracted commitments to other clients in the region. These other clients booked our works crew some time ago.

"We apologise to Mr Moorhead for not being able to assist at this stage.”