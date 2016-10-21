Wagners to submit business case for massive freight hub

Construction of the wharf at the Wagners plant at Pinkenba using Fibre reinforced polymer and earth friendly concrete.

WAGNERS has been invited to submit a business case for a multimillion-dollar agricultural export distribution centre at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the State Government made an election commitment to provide up to $10 million from its $150 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund for the project.

Wagner Corporation and Air Freight Handling Services in Cairns were the two companies selected to put together detailed business cases.

"The delivery of this election commitment will support the development and construction of an agricultural export distribution pilot centre in regional Queensland," Mr Dick said.

"Wagner Corporation will now start work on a business case for Toowoomba, after progressing through the expression of interest process, which attracted detailed proposals from across Queensland.

"An export distribution centre of this type is new for Queensland, and we are taking our time to get it right.

"A final decision on the outcome of the process and the location of the regional export distribution hub will be made later this year."

Mr Dick said a Regional Export Distribution Centre would help boost rapid airfreight access for Queensland agricultural producers.

"This type of facility has the potential to help our primary producers access key international markets, while supporting regional jobs and enhancing agricultural productivity," he said.