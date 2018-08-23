Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wagners posted a 30 per cent increase in profit in its first year as a listed company on higher cement sales.
Wagners posted a 30 per cent increase in profit in its first year as a listed company on higher cement sales.
Business

Cement sales spark Wagners profit

by Glen Norris
22nd Aug 2018 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION materials firm Wagners posted a 30 per cent increase in profit in its first year as a listed company on higher cement sales.

Toowoomba-based Wagners said profit in the 12 months to June 30 rose to $24.8 million as revenue increased 20.2 per cent to $231.5 million.

Cement production rose almost 15 per cent over the year as it opened new batching plants.

Wagners chief executive Cameron Coleman said construction of renewable energy infrastructure including wind farms in Queensland had lifted demand for concrete.

Mr Coleman said the company was now making concrete from plants in Brisbane and Toowomba and had identified five other sites. Wagners, started 28 years ago by the Wagner family, raised $196 million in an initial public offering last December.

"The full-year performance was in line with expectations," said Mr Coleman. "Our concrete and quarry business benefited from infrastructure and construction work and will continue to grow as we execute our strategy in southeast Queensland."

Despite the result, investors were unimpressed with the shares dropping 13.2 per cent yesterday to close at $3.89.

Looking ahead, Mr Coleman said the company would benefit from large infrastructure projects in southeast Queensland and an expanded presence in the northwest Queensland minerals province.

The company declared a final fully-franked dividend of 3.5¢ per share.

business cement wagners

Top Stories

    Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    premium_icon Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    News A CLOSE encounter at a busy roundabout has spurred a concerned man into action after his wife's car rolled into a ditch.

    Local tourism businesswoman faces $200K lawsuit

    premium_icon Local tourism businesswoman faces $200K lawsuit

    Business THE co-owner of 1 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco770 Tours is being sued

    • 23rd Aug 2018 6:29 AM
    Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    premium_icon Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    Politics Locals have their say on LNP leadership

    Local Partners