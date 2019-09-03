Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba’s Wagner brothers – Denis, John, Joe and Neill – say a 60 Minutes’ feature defamed them when it said “an unprecedented inland tsunami” occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business “failing” to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.
Toowoomba’s Wagner brothers – Denis, John, Joe and Neill – say a 60 Minutes’ feature defamed them when it said “an unprecedented inland tsunami” occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business “failing” to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods. Danial Tuck
Breaking

Grantham flood defamation case starts: 'Insinuating and sly'

Sherele Moody
by
3rd Sep 2019 11:41 AM | Updated: 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROMINENT Queensland family has begun its defamation case against Channel Nine over an "insinuating and sly" story implying they were responsible for the deaths of 12 people in the 2011 Grantham floods.

Toowoomba's Wagner brothers - Denis, John, Joe and Neill - say the 60 Minutes' feature "The Missing Hour" defamed them when it said "an unprecedented inland tsunami" occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business "failing" to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.

The business owners are seeking damages from Nine, TCN Channel Nine, Queensland Television, WIN Television Queensland and Nine MSN, where the material was broadcast.

Freelance journalist Nick Cater is also named in the action before the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The 60 Minutes segment will be played to the four-member jury today.

Barrister for the Wagners Tom Blackburn described the episode as defaming the family "in an insinuating and sly way". - NewsRegional

channel nine defamation editors picks grantham floods wagner corporation wagner family
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teeing up a change: Golf course to go, new venture coming

    premium_icon Teeing up a change: Golf course to go, new venture coming

    News AFTER decades at the Oakwood Park Golf Course, owners David and Yvonne Chivers are closing the venue at the end of the month, but there's a new plan coming.

    Jack, 100, shares his tips to living life to its fullest

    premium_icon Jack, 100, shares his tips to living life to its fullest

    News AT 100 years of age, Bundaberg Region resident Jack Sulsters shares his simple...

    REVEALED: Massive project to come for iconic whale building

    premium_icon REVEALED: Massive project to come for iconic whale building

    Business Could this be the biggest project in the CBD in 50 years?