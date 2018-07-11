Menu
LOOKING: Wade Lacey is looking for work in Bundaberg.
Life

Wade keeps searching

by Katie Hall
11th Jul 2018 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WADE Lacey knows all about how hard it is to find work in Bundaberg.

The former furniture removalist moved from Warwick to find a new job, but eight months on nothing has changed.

NewsMail spoke to Mr Lacey a few months ago, and yesterday he said despite all of his best efforts he has yet to find a full time job.

His dream of finding a job has yet to become a reality. Mr Lacey said he is willing to do

any labouring jobs” including gardening.

Wade just wants employers to know he is out there looking for work and to "give him a go”.

"I'm keen and willing. I'm willing to work five days a week or whatever days I am needed,” Mr Lacey said.

