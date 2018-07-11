Wade keeps searching

LOOKING: Wade Lacey is looking for work in Bundaberg.

WADE Lacey knows all about how hard it is to find work in Bundaberg.

The former furniture removalist moved from Warwick to find a new job, but eight months on nothing has changed.

NewsMail spoke to Mr Lacey a few months ago, and yesterday he said despite all of his best efforts he has yet to find a full time job.

His dream of finding a job has yet to become a reality. Mr Lacey said he is willing to do

any labouring jobs” including gardening.

Wade just wants employers to know he is out there looking for work and to "give him a go”.

"I'm keen and willing. I'm willing to work five days a week or whatever days I am needed,” Mr Lacey said.