Wade keeps searching
WADE Lacey knows all about how hard it is to find work in Bundaberg.
The former furniture removalist moved from Warwick to find a new job, but eight months on nothing has changed.
NewsMail spoke to Mr Lacey a few months ago, and yesterday he said despite all of his best efforts he has yet to find a full time job.
His dream of finding a job has yet to become a reality. Mr Lacey said he is willing to do
any labouring jobs” including gardening.
Wade just wants employers to know he is out there looking for work and to "give him a go”.
"I'm keen and willing. I'm willing to work five days a week or whatever days I am needed,” Mr Lacey said.