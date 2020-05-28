Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WA truckie denies manslaughter charge

27th May 2020 8:56 AM

A truck driver has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over a Perth highway crash that killed a mother-of-three.

David Lawrence West, 47, allegedly ran a red light and struck 55-year-old Moira Dunstall's car with his prime mover, which was towing a trailer, on Tonkin Highway in Forrestdale in April last year.

He was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death, but the offence was upgraded to manslaughter.

West faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday and will make his first appearance in the Western Australian Supreme Court on June 29.

Originally published as WA truckie denies manslaughter charge

crime fatal crash motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tensions spill over; council avoids Paradise legal action

        premium_icon Tensions spill over; council avoids Paradise legal action

        News LAWYER Tom Marland intends on fighting a legal battle, beginning in court tomorrow.

        Flags fly at full mast in remembrance of our history

        premium_icon Flags fly at full mast in remembrance of our history

        News ABORIGINAL, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags were hoisted to the tops of...

        Citizen scientists keeping the reef clean

        premium_icon Citizen scientists keeping the reef clean

        News Lady Musgrave Experience first started the special program last year with the...

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        • 28th May 2020 8:44 AM
        • 5 JacksonT2