VW confirms new family car for Australia

Volkswagen's new anti-SUV is on its way.

The German brand has confirmed the new Golf wagon will arrive in local showrooms from July.

Two variants will make their way down under: the base Golf Wagon and the Golf Wagon Life.

Prices start at $33,500 (plus on-road costs) for the base version and $36,250 for the higher-spec variant.

The new Volkswagen Golf wagon goes on sale in July.

Bother will be powered by a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 110kW and 250Nm.

Volkswagen has ditched the controversial dual-clutch automatic transmissions from previous generation Golfs in favour of a conventional eight-speed auto.

The Golf wagon sips a claimed 5.9L/100km of more expensive premium unleaded.

Volkswagen has made tech and safety a big priority for the new Golf.

Both versions are powered by a turbocharged petrol engine.

All versions get the brand's comprehensive safety suite - dubbed IQ.Drive - which includes items such as auto emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, radar cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, park assist and driver fatigue detection.

Safety and tech were a big focus for this new model.

The base wagon gets a 8.25-inch infotainment screen paired with the brand's digital cockpit.

Life versions score a bigger 10-inch screen and upgraded digital cockpit borrowed from the flagship Touareg SUV.

Both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and the Life version gets wireless connectivity and charging.

Where the wagon really excels is its load-lugging ability - it has 611-litres of boot space, which is about the same as the Tiguan SUV and much bigger than the Golf hatch's 381L.

The wagon’s SUV-rivalling boot space is a big selling point.

The Golf Wagon also receives a number of styling updates in line with the Golf hatch, with the main difference being the reworked front end and headlights.

Hatch versions are set to arrive in May as is the cult GTI hot hatch.

Revheads will have to wait until next year for the all-wheel drive Golf R Wagon to arrive in Australia.

Originally published as VW confirms new family car for Australia