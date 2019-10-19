Vunivalu targeted for reunion with Wallabies World Cup star

Suliasi Vunivalu could be reunited with former Storm teammate Marika Koroibete in rugby union.

MELBOURNE winger Suliasi Vunivalu is reportedly being targeted by Rugby Australia for a code switch that would reunite him with former Storm winger Marika Koroibete.

The Daily Telegraph revealed the Fijian-born flyer, who is contracted to the Storm until the end of the 2020 NRL season, is being chased for a deal through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The deal is set to start in 2021, but the Storm are understood to be considering a releasing of the try-scoring freak a year early to free up salary cap space.

Vunivalu, the victim in an ugly brawl in Bali recently, has a rugby background and has been weighing up his options in the 15-man code.

Northern hemisphere rugby clubs are lining up to sign the Storm star, who has scored a formidable 72 tries in 94 NRL games for the 2019 minor premiers.

Rugby Australia has now entered the race for the 23-year-old's services and is ready to table a long-term offer for him to switch codes.

Vunivalu has reportedly met with RA officials and, given the Wallabies' struggles to find consistent wingers, would be a hot contender for a spot in the national side.

The money on offer at an English or European clubs would potentially be more lucrative but make him ineligible to play for Australia if he opted to head overseas.

The gifted flyer was allegedly king hit in a Bali nightclub while on end-of-season holiday earlier this week.

Melbourne teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona came to Vunivalu's defence, unleashing a violent flurry of punches.

Asofa-Solomona was on Friday suspended from New Zealand's upcoming three Tests against Australia and Great Britain and issued a $15,000 suspended fine.

Vunivalu was not sanctioned over the incident.

If Vunivalu chose to join rugby union he would be the second Storm player to switch codes this off-season, after Solomone Kata joined the Brumbies.