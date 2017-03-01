Vulnerable workers protected by new bill

Farm workers will be better protected, says Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has welcomed new legislation which will provide greater protection for workers in Hinkler, with increased penalties for employers who underpay workers and those who intentionally exploit workers.

The Fair Work Amendment (Protecting Vulnerable Workers) Bill 2017 was introduced into Parliament today, giving the Fair Work Ombudsman increased powers to impose higher penalties on employers doing the wrong thing.

The amendments include increased penalties for record-keeping failures, and strengthening the evidence-gathering powers of the Fair Work Ombudsman to ensure the exploitation of workers can be effectively investigated.