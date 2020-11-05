VRC Oaks Day caps winning double for Ipswich owner

Jockey Ben Thompson reflects on his win aboard Hams Al Lail at Ipswich racetrack today. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

IPSWICH Turf Club member, bookmaker and horse owner Stephen Anthony is on an astounding horse ownership path in 2020.

His part-owned galloper Ancestry collected another win today, this time at Flemington on VRC Oaks Day.

The galloper never gave anything else a look in down the Flemington straight comfortably winning his fourth consecutive start to make it seven career wins from 13 starts and $327,000 in prize money.

This came on the back of another winner part-owned by Anthony after Crosshaven won at Flemington on Derby Day just five days earlier.

Today's win was his 13th this year as an owner.

To win a race during the Flemington Carnival is a dream for most thoroughbred horse owners - to win two races with two different gallopers over the carnival is almost unthinkable.

Congratulations to Steve for collecting this double during the biggest carnival of the year in Australia.

For those on track at Ipswich, he was giving the cautious tip - as long as the horse handled the Flemington straight at his first try there. And that is exactly what happened.

Ipswich race winner Hams Al Lail, ridden by Ben Thompson and trained by Tony Gollan. Picture: Claire Power

Favourite punters enjoy winning start

THE Tony Gollan trained galloper Hams Al Lail kicked off the Ipswich races today with a big win for favourite punters in the first race.

Starting at a prohibitive long odds on quote, the three-year-old lived up to her recent good form to win by five lengths giving jockey Ben Thompson an armchair ride along the way.

It was the sixth season win for Tony Gollan and ninth for Thompson who moved two clear at the top of the Ipswich Premiership ladder.

Gollan is chasing a seventh consecutive premiership at Ipswich and is now just two wins from early leader Chris Munce.

Thompson meanwhile continues to make the most of his opportunities in Queensland after his relatively recent move from Victoria.

He moved two clear on the Ipswich ladder ahead of a bunched pack including Larry Cassidy and Jim Orman.

Insightful speakers at River function

AS well as a tip from Stephen Anthony at the River FM Oaks Day luncheon today, another speaker was Ipswich born and bred Jake Bayliss.

Jake spoke of his time as an apprentice at Ipswich before improving throughout his relatively short career which now includes three Group 1 wins in New Zealand, among 350 wins all up.

Jake had the room full of interest as he spoke of his rivalry with, yet healthy respect for brother and fellow Group 1 winner Regan, and of the hard work that he endured to become a fully fledged rider.

Jake's only ride for the day was on Got My Thrills for Sunshine Coast trainer Stuart Kendrick when he finished a close up second.

Stakes Day the last at Flemington

RACING at an eerily patron free Flemington across the famous Melbourne Cup Carnival will come to a close on Saturday as Stakes Day is contested with more strong Group 1 racing.

There have been a number of highlights as usual across the week and hopefully the 2021 edition will return under normal conditions.

Next meeting

IPSWICH'S November racing continues on Wednesdays 11th, 18th, and 25th, followed by Friday, December 4.