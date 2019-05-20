Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Voting in the senate
Voting in the senate
Your Story

YOUR SAY: Voting for animals, pirates and dope

bmuir
by
20th May 2019 7:09 AM

It was perturbing allocating votes in the senate to the Help End Marijuana Prohibition, The Animal Justice Party and The Pirate Party (aptly listed under R on the ballot paper), simply on the grounds that they seem less bonkers than the power-hungry Mussolini's, the Donald Trump wannabes, the racist Nazis/KKK and the psycho climate change deniers/earth-killers. The right wing, mean-spirited parties belong in Davy Jones' Locker.

The Pirate Party (formally known as The Sex Party) are pro-euthanasia and will repeal laws that prevent the territories enacting voluntary assisted-dying legislation. The group also calls for transparency for politicians and opposes the offshore detention of refugees.

The Animal Justice Party want to ban live exports, legislate to protect forests and marine habitats from further destruction, invest in clean energy and transition from animal to plant-based agriculture.

Love Australia or Leave... should LEAVE the building and Australia. The Yellow Vests of Australia sound frighteningly dangerous - especially when you consider what The Yellow Vests get up to in France. The Rise Up Party are also islamophobic and racist. The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers sound like the red neck hillbillies from Alabama. The Christian Democratic Party want to mix religion with politics, which is never, ever wise.

I can understand why some voters vandalise or share their thoughts across the page in the form of something rather profane and/or offensive upon opening up their senate paper and seeing the sad state of affairs before them. I felt despondent, but completing a donkey vote does little to rectify the situation. Kick these bastards where it hurts, which is in the box... (the ballot box) and don't vote for them.

Here's hoping my vote does something to save humanity from itself.

More Stories

Show More
senate voting

Top Stories

    Father assaults man caught playing with young daughter

    premium_icon Father assaults man caught playing with young daughter

    Crime Man fined $1000 and ordered to pay $800 in compensation for brutal attack.

    • 20th May 2019 6:13 AM
    Labor's Hinkler result arguably worst in seat's history

    premium_icon Labor's Hinkler result arguably worst in seat's history

    Politics WORST defeat in Hinkler for Labor in seven elections

    • 20th May 2019 6:11 AM
    Pitt calls on Qld Govt to get behind Bundy's game changer

    premium_icon Pitt calls on Qld Govt to get behind Bundy's game changer

    Politics Pitt takes re-election as support for cashless debit card