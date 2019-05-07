Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Research suggests the family has the greatest amount of influence in the political socialisation process.
Research suggests the family has the greatest amount of influence in the political socialisation process. iStock
Parenting

Voting: get into the swing of it with open discussion

by ROBYN COURTNEY, TALK THE TALK
7th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MY PARENTS and formal education taught me lots of things. A good understanding of politics wasn't one of them.

With the current federal election campaign in full swing with news, signs, ads and an onslaught of messages in the media, it has me thinking about my lack of knowledge in this area.

I know the basics but don't really grasp the finer details.

It's not because I'm disinterested in politics or take no notice of political media. In fact I have a very high sense of civic responsibility believing I'm privileged to be given the chance to have my say and am thankful for compulsory voting.

I am just not committed to a political party and am open to changing my vote from one government election to the next. That's right I am a swinger.

Each election I make a choice based on an evaluation of the individual candidates running in my electorate and what they have to offer. I don't take much notice of the badge or party colour they wear. I leave that for my sporting affiliations - maroon all the way.

But what influence have I had on my children and what knowledge or lack of have I passed on to them?

As a parent, I think it's important to talk to them about political matters even when they are not of voting age.

I don't mean indoctrinating my offspring with a designated political viewpoint but discussing the main issues, the electoral process, why voting is important and that every person's opinion counts.

I accept parents with strong political beliefs would feel it is their duty to see their children adopt those beliefs as well but hearing someone say they vote the way they do because that's how their parents vote bugs me - nearly as much as the paper wasting pre-election junk mail and how-to-vote cards handed out on election day.

Research suggests the family has the greatest amount of influence in the political socialisation process.

Therefore the communication with our children on politics should be open and issue-oriented rather than dogmatic.

We should give them the chance to learn about politics and develop their own opinion when it comes to voting.

My eldest is a good example. She has been helping one political party on their campaign trail, forming her own political identity - she knows more about politics than I did when I was her age.

The bottom line is I have had little effect on her political attitudes and behaviours. She's not going to be a swinger like her mum.

campaign children editors picks federal election political opinion robyn courtney talk the talk voting youth
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Councillors under investigation over Jewel saga

    premium_icon Councillors under investigation over Jewel saga

    Council News BUNDABERG Regional Council's elected representatives have become the latest to be investigated by a new body set up to look at councillor complaints.

    LNP: 10 patients a day walk from Wide Bay hospital

    premium_icon LNP: 10 patients a day walk from Wide Bay hospital

    Health Queensland Health March data released.

    Wide Bay voters send a clear message to all candidates

    premium_icon Wide Bay voters send a clear message to all candidates

    Politics Nail this or go home if you want to represent Wide Bay

    Hinkler voters' plans revealed: How we will vote

    premium_icon Hinkler voters' plans revealed: How we will vote

    Politics In the end, it's still all about putting a roof over your head