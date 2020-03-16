Voting early but don't know your council division?

Menu
Which division are you living in?
Council News

Crystal Jones
by
16th Mar 2020 11:42 AM
NOT sure which division your address is in?

You're not alone. Knowing where your home falls can be tricky, especially with some homes being in different divisions even to their neighbours across the road. 

But in the Bundaberg council election, which you can vote in from today, knowing your division is necessary because you can only vote for a councillor in your specific area. 

Every resident must vote for a mayoral candidate in addition to voting for a council representative. 

There are 10 council divisions in total.

  • Division 1 primarily covers Moore Park Beach, Avondale, Sharon.
  • Division 2 primarily covers Childers, Woodgate, Goodwood but you do not need to vote as the incumbent has not been challenged. You still have to vote for a mayor.
  • Division 3 primarily covers Gin Gin, Wallaville, South Kolan.
  • Division 4 primarily covers the CBD and North Bundaberg. 
  • Division 5 primarily covers the Bargara area. 
  • Division 6 primarily covers Elliott Heads, Burnett Heads, Coral Cove.
  • Division 7 primarily covers Svensson Heights, Thabeban.
  • Division 8 primarily covers Branyan and Avoca but you do not need to vote as the incumbent has not been challenged. You still have to vote for a mayor.
  • Division 9 primarily covers Bundaberg East, Kalkie.
  • Division 10 primarily covers Walkervale, Avenell Heights and some areas of Thabeban, Kepnock and Ashfield. 

The Electoral Commission Queensland has an interactive map tool that allows you to type in your address and find your exact division. 

You can access the map here

