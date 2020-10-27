VOTES POURING IN: Second week of pre-poll proves popular

EARLY voting in Bundaberg and Burnett has proven popular once again this week as locals flock to have a say in the state election.

Burnett returning officer John Kelly said the early voting centre at Bargara Central had been popular.

Lindon Oldfield hands out for the Greens.

"Plenty of voters are coming through, taking advantage of early voting," he said.

At Bundaberg, a steady stream of voters turned up throughout the day, as candidates and their helpers braved the humidity to ensure everyone received a how-to-vote card.

Incumbent Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said he was delighted to be present at pre-poll.

Richard Love hands out how-to-vote cards for Katter's Australian Party's Paul Hudson.

"It's been a really exciting couple of days and of course we're in our second week," he said.

"I think it's obviously a very positive move, people are genuinely engaged and I think whatever the result, people have certainly made up their mind early.

"What we're hearing is people are really keen to hear about water security and other issues."

LNP incumbents for Burnett and Bundaberg Stephen Bennett and David Batt.

Mr Bennett said he felt voters should explore any and all information available to them, saying "dissemination of information is a bit of a worry".

Mr Bennett questioned how Labor could find $280 million a year out of the health budget to pay for 9000 extra health staff over the next four years, as announced by Treasurer Cameron Dick.

Mike Smith supports son Tom's election campaign for Labor.

"People are very, very firm on their ideas and I just hope it's a positive outcome," he said.

Labor hopeful for Bundaberg Tom Smith said it had been a positive couple of days so far this week.

"A lot of people have come out, they know that for them, there's a clear choice - continue to back the strong, stable Palaszczuk Labor government because of the strong health response to Covid and because of that we can see that in Bundaberg, the economy is starting to kick off again.

Peter Ahern handing out for David Batt.

"Businesses are back up on their feet, people are back into work and it's because of the Palaszczuk Labor government and its strong response to Covid-19."

Mr Smith said the mood had been good overall.

"In general it's been very friendly on the booth, everyone's making sure to be aware of the social distancing and it's important we keep working hard for next week and on Sunday we'll all wake up and we'll all be friends again."

Tom Smith's volunteers Darryl Sirl and Byron Dettl.

Bundaberg incumbent David Batt also described the mood as positive.

"People are pretty friendly here and there's lots of people coming through," he said.

"It'd definitely be another record crowd for pre-poll, over 50 per cent for sure.

"I think we had at least half of that the first week and we're getting good crowds again this week so it is good."

Polls will be open at Bargara Central and the old Blockbuster building in the lead-up to the October 31 election.

Booths will be open all day Saturday and open late tonight and Thursday until 9pm.