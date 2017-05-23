Votes pour in for top 10 teachers

BIG WIN: Matty and Trace from the Breakfast Show with Bargara State Primary School teacher Jodie Payne.

AFTER 253,946 votes, Matty and Trace from the Hitz 939 Breakfast Show made a surprise visit to Bargara State Primary School.

Teacher Jodie Payne got a huge surprise when the breakfast radio duo arrived to announce her as the winner of the Hitz 939 Apple for the Teacher 2017.

Mrs Payne won with 50,363 votes and was the happy recipient of an Ipad Air 2, while her class all won Ipod Shuffles courtesy of Queensland Computers.

The school has also won a 3D printer.

The Apple for the Teacher competition has been running for the past three years, with residents around the region invited to nominate their favourite primary school teacher.

The Top 10 then went to public vote.

Top 10 teachers

1. Rod Praed - Avoca State School;

2. Julie Hanak - Maroondan State School;

3. Kirsten Clements - Burnett Heads State School;

4. Burnese Denton - Thabeban State School;

5. Mitchell Yarrow - Avoca State School;

6. Bronwyn Bonser - Avoca State School;

7. Joy Milburn - Bundaberg West State School;

8. Amanda Foskett - Avoca State School;

9. Kelley Nathan-Webster - Kolan South State School and

10. Jodie Payne - Bargara State Primary School.

Hitz breakfast announcer and promotions manager, Tracey Sergiacomi said the promotion had been a great success.

"We have had kids coming up to us to ask who is winning,” Ms Sergiacomi said.

"I loved reading the reasons why the kids nominated their teacher.”

The promotion was driven on air with the Hitz 939 Breakfast team of Matty and Trace, and supported throughout the day with Simone's Weekday Workday from 9am until 1pm and the Kenny in the Back Seat afternoon show from 1pm to 5pm.