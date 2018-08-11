Labor’s support takes massive nosedive

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk keeps a low-profile - but her approach might be wearing thin, writes Steven Wardill. Picture: AAP/Darren England

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk's hide-and-seek approach to being premier has begun to wear thin with Queenslanders.

A new YouGov Galaxy Poll, conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail, has revealed Labor's support has nosedived along with Ms Palaszczuk's personal appeal.

The Deb Frecklington-led LNP has leapfrogged Labor to lead on primary votes for the first time in 12 months however large swathes of voters remain undecided about the fledgling Opposition Leader.

In recent months, Ms Palaszczuk has intensified her strategy of maintaining a low-profile, apart from a plethora of pictures posted on social media.

She routinely skirts controversy and makes few public appearances compared to past Queensland premiers.

The approach has been credited within Labor for maintaining Ms Palaszczuk's relatively high popularity compared to interstate leaders.

However, the latest poll shows the gains Labor has made since the election last November have been wiped out and the honeymoon might be over for the second-term administration.

According to the poll of more than 800 Queenslanders, Labor's share of the vote has sunk to 35 per cent compared to 38 per cent in May and 35.4 per cent at last year's election.

The LNP vote increased from 35 per cent three months ago to 37 per cent.

The party won 33.7 per cent of the vote at the election under former leader Tim Nicholls.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation has slipped from 12 per cent to 10 per cent.

Labor has clung to a slender lead on a two-party preferred basis - 51 per cent to the LNP's 49 per cent - after dominating 53 per cent to 47 per cent three months ago.

It is the first statewide poll since the re-elected Palaszczuk Government's budget which detailed a suite of new taxes, including a waste levy, and debt blowing through the $80 billion barrier.

The poll reveals satisfaction with Ms Palaszczuk's performance sunk from 46 per cent to 41 per cent over the last three months, well below the 60 per cent satisfaction she achieved in the months after winning the 2015 election. Dissatisfaction was stable at 38 per cent.

Despite efforts to raise her profile, Ms Frecklington remains marooned on a satisfaction rating of just 31 per cent, although dissatisfaction with her performance declined slightly from 28 per cent to 26 per cent.

The number of Queenslanders uncommitted about the LNP Leader was 43 per cent.