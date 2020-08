Bekki Woodforth: My fiance has the best dad bod. Could also be confused for a mum bod, he has yet to give birth though.

WHO has Bundy's best dad bod?

With Father's Day just around the corner we thought we'd ask readers to share their pics to vote on the best dad bod in the region.

Of course, it's all for a bit of fun and every dad bod is a good bod.