The Waves' Antonio Kaufusi is one of the best coaches in the region.
Sport

VOTE: Who is the best coach in Bundaberg?

Shane Jones
by
22nd Oct 2019 6:01 AM
SPORT: Bundaberg has many wonderful coaches looking after many teams, players and clubs in the region.

Some lead the biggest teams in Bundaberg while others look after the children during weekend sport.

No matter how big or small, the coach is important and without them many sports would cease to exist.

The NewsMail is now on the hunt for the best one in Bundaberg.

The one that stands out from the rest for what they do.

Through the help of an online call out and some additions the NewsMail has added we have come up with a list of more than 50.

Vote for your favourite and best and make sure you make your vote count.

The best will be recognised later in the week.

Reader poll

Who is Bundaberg's best coach?

View Results
bundaberg coach sport
Bundaberg News Mail

