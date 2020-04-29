Vote: Which year is best in BRL - 2014 Wests or 2010 Bros

Salter Oval has seen plenty of great teams during the past decade. Vote for your best BRL team of the decade.

Salter Oval has seen plenty of great teams during the past decade. Vote for your best BRL team of the decade.

LEAGUE: They've been bitter rivals on the field and now off the field Wests and Brothers will do battle in the first team of the decade poll.

The NewsMail is looking for the team of the decade by asking you to vote for the best team over the next couple of weeks.

The first round sees the 2014 premiers, Western Suburbs, take on the 2010 premiers, Brothers.

This story will look at what happened during the year and why each team should be number one or not number one.

The rest is up to you.

Reader poll Which team is the better team of the decade in the Bundaberg Rugby League Western Suburbs 2014

Past Brothers 2010 Vote View Results

2014 Western Suburbs

BACK TO BACK: Wests celebrate back-to-back A-grade premierships after a 42-28 win over Isis at Salter Oval. Photo: Ben Turnbull / NewsMail

How it happened: Western Suburbs won the title in 2013 and then backed it up the following year, beating Isis in the final 42-28.

In the final itself, Wests conceded the opening try before storming to a 30-6 lead during the second half.

Isis then scored four unanswered tries to reduce the margin to two.

But two late tries, including one to Corey Tanner, secured the win.

The side claimed the minor premiership as well, beating out Brothers, Easts and then Isis.

Why it is the best:

The transformation of the side from 2013 to 2014 meant that at the start of the year the side was given no chance of going back to back.

But through coach Nathan Tanner he was able to recruit handy replacements and use those, include Josh Tanner, in positions that delivered success.

Why it isn't:

There's not many reasons why it isn't.

The team conquered the top again and did it with a different team.

But the side did lose a few games during the year with others also shining.

2010 Brothers

The Brothers team celebrate their win over Easts in the Grand Final at Salter Oval on Sunday night. Photo: Mike Knott lea0509a

How it happened: Brothers defeated Easts 23-14 to make amends for losing the grand final the year before.

Brothers started well, storming to a 14-4 lead at half time but Easts tried to make their comeback in the second half.

Brothers stalwart Matt Templeman had other ideas and punished a mistake from Easts, scoring an 80m try to seal the win.

It would be the first of three straight premierships for the Brethren.

Why is it the best:

The performance in the finals was one of the best.

Brothers, from fourth, won four finals to win the title.

To play finals pressure football for multiple weeks and win takes a supremely good team.

The side defeated The Waves in week one before beating Hervey Bay and Isis before taking the crown against Easts.

Why it isn't:

Brothers weren't the best team during the season but were the best when it counted.

While the side took the premiership win there are others in the list, including its rival in this poll, that dominated both the regular and finals.