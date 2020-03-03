Menu
REALLY GOOD MEAT PIES Sure, other countries have their own variations of meat pies, but absolutely nothing beats what you’ll find back home.
News

VOTE NOW: Who makes Gladstone’s best pies

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM
WE ASKED for the best pie makers in Gladstone, and our readers did not mince their words.

It wasn't a piece of pie but we have compiled a list of the most voted for cafes and bakeries from our Facebook post.

Bakeries from far and wide were nominated, including Bororen's Big Record Diner and the Miriam Vale Star Service Station to Lizzie's Country Bakehouse at Calliope.

Now is your chance to vote for the all time best pie maker from this shortlist of 10 businesses in the region.

Get in quick, you have until midday Thursday.

Who makes Gladstone's best pies?

best pies gladstone vote now
Gladstone Observer

