VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

IF THERE'S one thing that was made clear when the NewsMail asked readers to nominate their favourite local real estate sales agent, it's that many are well-loved.
With dozens of nominations pouring in, we've decided to put the 52 agents who were named into a readers' choice poll on our website to narrow it down to our readers' number one pick.
Locals had plenty of good feedback on their nominations.
Keira Watson thanked Lee Brown from PRD.
"Absolutely amazing," she said.
"Sold our home in three weeks for full asking price, then also helped us find a new home as well."
Rachael Herkes was full of praise for Raine and Horne's Violette Sinclair.
"Professional, hardworking, dedicated and goes above and beyond to get a great price," she said.
"Genuine person even works on a Sunday."
RealWay's Anthony Williamson scored myriad shout-outs from happy customers.
"Sold our property within a week, friendly, professional and totally had our interests at heart," Deborah Christensen said.
"Was always organised, always on time and promptly returned all calls.
"He went over and above for us."
Our poll is open from now until Friday at noon.