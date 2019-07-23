Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Who is your favourite agent from those who were nominated?
Who is your favourite agent from those who were nominated? Peter Carruthers
Property

VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jul 2019 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF THERE'S one thing that was made clear when the NewsMail asked readers to nominate their favourite local real estate sales agent, it's that many are well-loved.

With dozens of nominations pouring in, we've decided to put the 52 agents who were named into a readers' choice poll on our website to narrow it down to our readers' number one pick.

Reader poll

Who is your favourite sales agent from these nominations?

View Results

Locals had plenty of good feedback on their nominations.

Keira Watson thanked Lee Brown from PRD.

"Absolutely amazing," she said.

"Sold our home in three weeks for full asking price, then also helped us find a new home as well."

Rachael Herkes was full of praise for Raine and Horne's Violette Sinclair.

"Professional, hardworking, dedicated and goes above and beyond to get a great price," she said.

"Genuine person even works on a Sunday."

RealWay's Anthony Williamson scored myriad shout-outs from happy customers.

"Sold our property within a week, friendly, professional and totally had our interests at heart," Deborah Christensen said.

"Was always organised, always on time and promptly returned all calls.

"He went over and above for us."

Our poll is open from now until Friday at noon.

More Stories

business property real estate
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man caught in bikie sting charged over Bundy armed robbery

    premium_icon Man caught in bikie sting charged over Bundy armed robbery

    News ONE of two men accused of robbing a Bundaberg man who had gone to meet a woman he met on Facebook was an unexpected arrest during a major police operation.

    Bundy business owner's credit card fraud warning

    premium_icon Bundy business owner's credit card fraud warning

    Business Residents urged to be on the lookout for dodgy card scam

    'Forgotten' knife lands man in court

    premium_icon 'Forgotten' knife lands man in court

    Crime The young man said he'd forgotten to remove the knife

    Inquiry to probe Australia’s nuclear future

    premium_icon Inquiry to probe Australia’s nuclear future

    News Australia needs nuclear economy and uranium mining