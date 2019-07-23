VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

Who is your favourite agent from those who were nominated?

IF THERE'S one thing that was made clear when the NewsMail asked readers to nominate their favourite local real estate sales agent, it's that many are well-loved.

With dozens of nominations pouring in, we've decided to put the 52 agents who were named into a readers' choice poll on our website to narrow it down to our readers' number one pick.

Reader poll Who is your favourite sales agent from these nominations? Will Brelsford - Synergy

Ben Souvlis - Location Property Agents

Lee Brown - PRD

Brent Illingworth - RealWay

Violette Sinclair - Raine & Horne

Le-Anne Allan - Richardson & Wrench

Anthony Williamson - RealWay

Jodi Bujayer - Coastline Realty

Scott Wade - Location Property Agents

Sharon Jackson - Integrity Property Solutions

Majella Owen - LJ Hooker

Jeffrey Semler - Coastline Realty

Scott Mackey - Remax

Vicki Hodges - PRD

Shane Chung - RealWay

Madonna Ryan - McColms

Kurt Dempsey - Michael's Real Estate

Jonathon Olsen - LJ Hooker

Tania Bunyan - Ray White

Sally Stead - PRD

Gary Martin - RealWay

Josh Rub - Raine & Horne

Driss Doukari - Richardson & Wrench

Sonia Hancock - Synergy

Ryan and Tegan Weekes - ANP

Warren Hitzke - Ray White

Rob Pendergast - Century 21

Tania Luczka - Property 4670

Michael Loader - Loader's Property Group

Frank Andreoli - a1 Realty

Peter Lawrence - ANP

Peter and Maree Barone - PRD

Aaron Thompson - Remax

Andrew Gatt - Four Walls

Patrick Leahy - Century 21

Kathy Foley - McColms

Sue Robertson - Remax Baffle Creek

Sandra Walk - McColms

Cathy Styles - Styles Realty

William Mizzi - Ray White

Phil Dowling - First National Childers

Michael Nash - ANP

Rob Bolton - Location Property Agents

John Price - Ray White

Candice Jackson - ANP

Emma Bauer - Coastline Realty

Sharon Golding - Just Us Realty

Kerry Grills - Ray White

Cheryle Rayson - Galaxy

Daniel Anderson & Kristy-Lee Anderson - Location Property Agents

Greg McMahon - Ascot

Sue Dewar - Richardson & Wrench Vote View Results

Locals had plenty of good feedback on their nominations.

Keira Watson thanked Lee Brown from PRD.

"Absolutely amazing," she said.

"Sold our home in three weeks for full asking price, then also helped us find a new home as well."

Rachael Herkes was full of praise for Raine and Horne's Violette Sinclair.

"Professional, hardworking, dedicated and goes above and beyond to get a great price," she said.

"Genuine person even works on a Sunday."

RealWay's Anthony Williamson scored myriad shout-outs from happy customers.

"Sold our property within a week, friendly, professional and totally had our interests at heart," Deborah Christensen said.

"Was always organised, always on time and promptly returned all calls.

"He went over and above for us."

Our poll is open from now until Friday at noon.