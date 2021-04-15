Menu
Support the bakeries in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
by and Matt Preston and Mikayla Haupt
15th Apr 2021 5:14 PM
MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Bakery in Bundaberg and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

The poll closes at 8am on Thursday, April 22. You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One only vote per subscriber will be recorded. The winner will be notified on Thursday, April 22.

Happy voting!

 

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Bundaberg

