VOTE NOW: Put forward your public memorial suggestion

Gladys Moncrieff is one suggestion put forth. Photo: contributed

Should the women of Bundaberg be immortalised with public memorials? If so, who?

It's a suggestion Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey believes holds merit, which is why he is asking the community to put forward suggestions.

Cr Dempsey said he was inspired to pursue the concept after learning about a petition to State Parliament by eight-year-old, Malia Knox, calling for greater representation from women and girls in public spaces.

"The idea has a lot of merit," he said.

"Let's face it, most of our public statues and monuments honour the memory of famous men. I'm not questioning their worthiness, just agreeing there's a lack of women.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey wants to see more women memorialised in town. Photo Paul Beutel

"There's an opportunity here, with government support, to encourage public art and recognise some of the amazing achievements of women who were born in the Bundaberg Region or made significant contributions here and elsewhere."

Cr Dempsey put forward the list below, but would like to hear from the community on who they think would be worthy of being immortalised with a memorial.

"There are many others who could be added to a list for consideration," Mayor Dempsey said.

The mayor's initial suggestions are:

Margaret Mittelheuser (1931-2013)

She was the first female stockbroker in Australia and one of the first female stockbrokers in the world. Born in Bundaberg, her family moved to Brisbane where she won a place at The University of Queensland when she was only 16, graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1952.

Gladys Moncrieff (1892-1976)

She was a Bundaberg-born singer who was so successful in musical theatre and recordings that she became known as "Australia's Queen of Song" and "Our Glad".

Florence Broadhurst (1899-1977)

A talented designer whose works are still sold today. She lived a colourful life and died in tragic circumstances.

Mary Hannay Foott (1846-1918)

Born in Glasgow, she was a poet, journalist and teacher who lived out her days in Bundaberg. In 1885, she published her best-known collection of poetry, Where The Pelican Builds and Other Poems.

May Wirth (1894-1978)

Circus Hall of Fame member May Wirth, born at Bundaberg in 1894, has been described as "one of the greatest female acrobats on horseback of all times".

