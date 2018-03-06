VOTE NOW: People's choice in Bundy's 50 Most Influential
WE'VE put together a list with the help of five judges, but now it's your chance to have a say in Bundy's 50 Most Influential.
Just have your say in the poll below.
Reader poll
Who is your choice for Bundaberg's most influential person?
Current Results
John McLean - CEO Bundaberg Brewed Drinks
5%
Jack Dempsey - Bundaberg Mayor
20%
Martin Barrett - CEO Auswide Bank
0%
Keith Pitt - Member for Hinkler
0%
Stephen Bennett - Member for Burnett
8%
Adrian Pennington - Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive
2%
Alan Cooper - Friendly Society Private Hospital CEO
5%
Neil McPhillips - Starfire Solutions director
0%
Katherine Reid - Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager
8%
Wayne Mulvany - IWC general manager
2%
Steve Johnston - Bundaberg Regional Council CEO
0%
Steinhardt and Gerry families - Macadamias Australia and Farm Fresh Fine Foods
0%
David Batt - Member for Bundaberg
2%
Bill Trevor - Bundaberg Deputy Mayor
0%
Duncan Littler - Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager
2%
Peta Jamieson - Wide Bay Health Board chairwoman
2%
Andy Bridges - Deputy vice-chancellor - CQUniversity
2%
Greensill family - Greensill Farming Group
0%
Col Limpus - Turtle researcher
5%
Jason Pascoe - Bundaberg Port manager
2%
Edwina Rowan - Solicitor
0%
Lorraine and Frank Pyefinch - Best Practice Software owners
0%
Tanya O'Shea - IMPACT Community Services CEO
0%
Bill Moorhead - Property developer
2%
Anthony Rehbein - Bunda Ginga owner
0%
John Santalucia - Santalucia Corporation founder
2%
Pat Swindells - Bundaberg Patrol Group inspector
2%
Allan Mahoney - Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman
2%
Trish Mears - Best Practice marketing manager
0%
Jack Milbank - Bargara Brewing Co CEO
0%
Dang family - SSS Strawberries
0%
Tracey McPhee - Alowishus Delicious owner
0%
Helen Huntly - CQU provost
0%
Angus Irwin - NewsMail general manager
0%
Chern'ee Sutton - Artist
0%
Debbie Carroll - Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief operating officer
0%
Bree Grima - Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers marketing director
0%
Mitchell White - Indulge owner-chef
0%
Rheed McCracken - Paralympian
5%
Andre Conradie - Cardiologist
2%
Belinda Merrin - Magistrate
0%
David Moreny - Canetec general manager
0%
Brad Murphy - General practitioner
0%
Luke Baker - Open Cloud Broadband founder
0%
Craig Holden - Surf Life Saving Queensland regional manager
0%
Darryl Corpe - senior partner at Ulton
0%
Nina Higgins - Community advocate
2%
Alex Pretorious - Solicitor
0%
Brett Lakey - Lady Musgrave Experience owner-operator
0%
Scott Mackey - Remax Precision principal
2%
