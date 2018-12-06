VOTE: Is it time to stop saying 'bring home the bacon'?

TOO FAR? Common phrases like "bring home the bacon” are now offensive, apparently.

AUSTRALIA seemed to descend into anarchy when the news common phrases like "bring home the bacon" and "put all your eggs in one basket" are now offensive to vegans and vegetarians, according to university research.

"Kill two birds with one stone", "take the bull by the horns", "beating a dead horse" and "letting the cat out of the bag" are just some of the others considered too far, with organisations like PETA demanding we "stop using anti-animal language" on its Facebook page.

Animal rights group PETA are suggesting sayings like "bring home the bacon" are offensive. Joshua Preston

"Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves with it," a PETA post read.

"Just as it would be unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or albeist language, phrases that trivialise cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon."

The international animal rights group would now have us say "be the test tube" instead of "be the guinea pig".

We should also be trying to say "feed two birds with one scone", "feed a fed horse" and "take the flower by the thorns".

WHAT YOU SAID

As with most of the country, Gympie Times readers were quick to scoff at the idea.

Zoe Hembrey: I've been a vego for 30 something years I am not in the slightest bit offended.

Jodie Cave: It's only "offensive" because someone wrote that it could be and the media are spreading it around like it's fact.

Star Seed: I am vegan most people I know are vegan none of us are offended nor do we know of offended vegans nice try but pretty pathetic.

"Flashnick": Who on earth comes up with all this rubbish?

"Justjanm": What a load of hogwash. Political correctness to appease a small minority is ruining our way of life for everybody.

Marcia Michelle: It's getting ridiculous.

"Ricads": This has got to be the funniest thing I have read in ages, makes me dislike PETA even more, thanks for the laugh.

"Peter1954": Can't say this, can't say that, what is the planet coming too (sic), out there every day some poor person feels insulted by someone else's words.

