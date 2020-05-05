Vote for the best team: 2017 Bros or 2010 Bros

Salter Oval has played host to so many classic grand final in the BRL.

LEAGUE: Usually they don’t do battle on the field but Past Brothers will battle each other to decide which team is the best this decade.

The NewsMail is looking for the team of the decade by asking you to vote for the best team over the next few weeks.

The first round, second contest, sees the 2015 premiers, Brothers, take on the 2017 premiers, Brothers.

This story will look at what happened during the year and why each team should be number one or not number one.

2015 Brothers

How it happened: Brothers faced Hervey Bay in the decider, the third time that had happened in the decade so far (after 2011 and 2012).

WORTHY WINNERS: Brothers took out the 2015 A-grade Bundaberg Rugby League title with a 36-24 win over Hervey Bay. Photo: Ben Turnbull / NewsMail

Brothers started well, racing to a 22 point lead before Hervey Bay made a little comeback but it wasn’t enough.

Tien Nguyen scored a hat-trick with captain-coach Mat Templeman scoring a double.

The 36-24 win was the third time that season the Brethren defeated Hervey Bay.

Why it is the best:

Brothers defeated Hervey Bay twice in three weekends to claim the title and only lost to them and one other side during the year.

When it counted the team rose to the top.

Why it isn’t:

Hervey Bay claimed the minor premiership as the best team during the regular season.

The team might have delivered twice against them in the finals but the side did lose twice to them during the regular season.

Other sides in the list did not do that and had better regular season.

2017 Brothers

How it happened:

Brothers broke the hearts of the Wallaroos by storming home in the final five minutes to win the 2017 final.

Past Brothers won the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade title with a 22-18 win over Wallaroos.

The Roos started well, leading 12-0 before leading 16-14 during the second half.

The side led or were level for 75 minutes of the contest.

But Brothers scored late through Kane Chapman to secure the win.

Why is it the best:

Brothers once again were the kings of finals.

The side defeated Hervey Bay and the Roos, who finished higher on the ladder, in the finals to claim the trophy.

When other teams failed during that time, only one, Brothers, stood tall.

Why it isn’t:

For 75 minutes of the final the side wasn’t the best and for most of the season it was behind the top two teams from the Fraser Coast.

There were other sides that were more dominant during the decade.

To vote, head to news-mail.com.au