Vote for best team this decade: Bros 2010 or Bros 2017

Salter Oval has played host to some great teams this decade. But which one is the best?

LEAGUE: It’s the battle of the two winners in round one for a spot in the semi-finals of the team of the decade.

The NewsMail is looking for the BRL team of the decade and we are at the quarter-final stage with four matches to decide the final four.

This match-up sees ­Brothers 2010 take on Brothers 2017.

Both won their first-round match beating the 2013 Wests team and the Brothers 2015 team respectively.

So which one is better?

We look at each team and open it up to a vote for you to decide.

Head to news-mail.com.au to vote.

The Brothers team celebrate their win over Easts in the Grand Final at Salter Oval on Sunday night. Photo: Mike Knott lea0509a

Brothers 2010

How it happened: Brothers defeated Easts 23-14 to make amends for losing the grand final the year before.

Brothers started well, storming to a 14-4 lead at half time but Easts tried to make their comeback in the second half.

Brothers stalwart Matt Templeman had other ideas and punished a mistake from Easts, scoring an 80m try to seal the win.

It would be the first of three straight premierships for the Brethren.

Why it is the best:

The performance in the finals was one of the best.

Brothers, from fourth, won four finals to win the title.

To play finals pressure ­football for multiple weeks and win takes a supremely good team.

The side defeated The Waves in week one, then went on to beat Hervey Bay and Isis before taking the crown against Easts.

People also voted this side better than the 2013 Wests team.

Why it isn’t:

Brothers weren’t the best team during the season but were the best when it counted.

While the side won the premiership there are others in the list, including its rival in this poll, that dominated both the regular season and finals.

Past Brothers won the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade title with a 22-18 win over Wallaroos.

2017 Brothers

How it happened:

Brothers broke the hearts of the Wallaroos by storming home in the final five minutes to win the 2017 final.

Past Brothers won the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade title 22-18 over Wallaroos.

The Roos started well, leading 12-0 and then 16-14 in the second half.

The side led or were level for 75 minutes of the contest.

But Brothers scored late through Kane Chapman to secure the win.

Why it is the best:

Brothers once again were the kings of finals.

The side defeated Hervey Bay and the Roos, who finished higher on the ladder, in the finals to claim the trophy.

When other teams failed during that time, only one, Brothers, stood tall.

People also voted this side better than the 2015 Brothers team.

Why it isn’t:

For 75 minutes of the final the side wasn’t the best and for most of the season it was behind the top two teams from the Fraser Coast.

There were other sides that were more dominant during the decade.

To vote, head to news-mail.com.au.