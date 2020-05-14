Vote for best team: The Waves 2018 or Bros 2011

Salter Oval has been host to many top games this decade, but which one is the best. Picture: Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Two fierce rivals will battle as the NewsMail looks for the best Bundaberg Rugby League team this decade.

The NewsMail is looking for the best team this decade and we are at the quarter-final stage. The four contests will decide the semis and then ­finalists.

The second contest involve the battle of the major sports clubs in Bundy with the 2018 Waves Tigers to face the 2011 Brothers outfit that won the title.

To vote on the best premiership to determine the best overall, head online to news-mail.com.au.

2018 The Waves

Winners of the 2018 Grand Final. The Waves. Photo: Brian Cassidy

How it happened:

The Waves defeated the Wallaroos but didn’t start well, conceding the first two tries of the contest to the minor premiers.

The Tigers then responded with 20 unanswered points to secure victory.

The Wallaroos came back but a Tyrell Howard field goal won the contest 23-20 for the Tigers.

The win was a major one for the club in the 25th annivers­ary of its existence after taking over from the Wanderers.

It was also the first premiership in seniors for coach Antonio Kaufusi who played.

He never won one during his NRL career.

Why is it the best:

The premiership win was one of the best for overcoming adversity during the finals.

The side lost to the Roos in the first match of the finals and then survived an extra time scare from Isis in the preliminary final.

It then mustered enough energy to overcome Wallaroos who did beat them to the minor premiership.

Why it isn’t:

The Wallaroos for most parts of the season and the ­finals were the better team.

The Waves finished second at the end of the regular season. While the team was the best overall when it counted, it did struggle to beat Isis in the preliminary final and then needed a mammoth comeback to beat the Roos.

Other teams did have better years this decade.

2011 Brothers

WINNING TEAM: Brothers celebrate their Grand Final victory. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail

How it happened:

Brothers won back-to-back titles with a 38-12 demolition of Hervey Bay in the decider.

It followed the side defeating Easts in the previous year to win their first title in what would be three in a row.

Brethren centre Shaun ­Collins won the best player on the ground award for the game.

Why is it the best:

The side was one of only two this decade to win consecutive titles. It is always a challenge to win one but two in a row takes a fair effort.

The side also claimed the minor premiership during that season, which puts it past a few other clubs in this contests.

Why it isn’t the best:

The side did lose a few games during the year with other teams having better years.

But it is one of the teams that did complete the double, minor premiership and premiership in the same year.