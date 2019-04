VOTE EARLY: Where to go in Bundy, Flynn, North Burnett

Locals can vote early at a number of locations.

WANT to beat the rush and vote early? Here's a list of places you can do it.

Bundaberg

OPEN NOW

AEC office, 33 Maryborough St and 2 Maryborough St near the old Blockbuster store.

Flynn

Voting at 132 Goondoon St Gladstone. OPEN NOW

Pre polling at 71 Springs Rd, Agnes Water, opens on May 6 and Boyne Tannum Community Centre on May 11.

Avoca

Heidke St, with assisted wheelchair access, open Monday May 6 - Thursday, May 9 (8.30am to 5.30pm).

Opening times:

Friday, May 10 (8.30am - 6pm)

Saturday, May 11 (9am - 4pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am -17.30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8.30am - 8pm)

Friday, May 17 (8.30 - 6pm)

Bargara

Shop 16 Bargara Central, 16/699 Bargara Rd, with assisted wheelchair access.

Opening times:

Saturday, May 11 (9am - 4pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am - 5.50pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8.30am -8pm)

Friday, May 17 (8.30am - 6pm)

Childers

2 McIlwraith St, with assisted wheelchair access.

Opening times:

Monday, May 6 - Thursday, May 9 (8.30 - 5.30pm)

Friday, May 10 (8.30am - 6pm)

Saturday, May 11 (9am - 4pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8.30am - 6pm)

Gayndah

Gayndah QCWA Hall, 5 Pineapple St, with assisted wheelchair access.

Opening times:

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14, (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Wednesday, May 15, (8.30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May 16, (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8.30am - 6pm)

Boyne Island

Boyne Tannum Community Centre cnr Hayes Ave and Wyndham Ave, with assisted wheelchair access.

Opening times: