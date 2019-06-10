Von Rappard retains hill climb title in tough weekend

WET and slippery conditions made it a testing weekend of racing for competitors at the 2019 Noosa Winter Hill Climb.

Numerous race cars fell victim to Noosa's unforgiving course, with a Mazda falling off the road into State forest, a Datsun 1600 remodelling most body panels against concrete barriers, single-seat race cars losing nose cones and an old Mini sampling life on its roof.

Things were far more civil in pit lane, with Ferrari Brisbane setting up a mini garden party for its invited guests, who wowed the crowds with a range of Italy's four-wheeled finest.

Madill Honda at Noosa showcased two gold-wrapped beauties to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary in Australia, including a $420,000 NSX supercar that proved something of a selfie special.

Graeme Steinohrt from Madill Honda Noosa with a gold-wrapped $420,000 Nissan NSX. Iain Curry

On the racing front, drivers were left frustrated on Saturday as the track refused to dry before more bursts of rain. Precious race cars shod in slick tyres meant drivers, understandably, were taking things easy.

Sunday brought far happier conditions as the sun dried the track and spectators flooded in to enjoy the action.

Overall winner was perennial champion Michael von Rappard, who recovered from an uncharacteristic accident where his 1992 Dallara F3 single seater clobbered the Noosa banking after the car got loose across the finish line.

Fastest of the weekend: Michael von Rappard in his Dallara Hayabusa F392 F3 hill climb special. Iain Curry

By Sunday afternoon times up the 1.5km track were tumbling, with some incredible displays of car handling.

A few too many rescue and recoveries for bashed cars delayed proceedings. Inevitable, it seems, for what's described as Australia's toughest hill climb.