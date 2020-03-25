Volunteers spreading the luv in tough times

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: Annie McGrath, Lyn Mano and Lorraine Finau are determined to help the isolated and needy in the Bundaberg Bargara region.

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: Annie McGrath, Lyn Mano and Lorraine Finau are determined to help the isolated and needy in the Bundaberg Bargara region.

EVEN in a time of crisis, LUV is all you need.

Locally United Volunteers (LUV) is a support group that was recently created by residents Annie McGrath, Lorraine Finau and Lyn Mano.

After phoning a friend who was released from hospital, Ms McGrath was shocked to discover her friend had been suffering in silence.

“My friend told me she hadn’t eaten a meal in days but she felt too embarrassed to reach out to anyone for help,” Ms McGrath said.

“With the coronavirus happening all over the world at the moment, I started thinking about how many vulnerable people could be struggling.”

Ms McGrath spoke to her friend, Ms Mano, who had been hearing similar stories and together, the pair created the LUV Facebook group to encourage others in Bargara to lend a helping hand.

Annie McGrath, Lorraine Finau and Lyn Mano are determined to help the isolated and needy in the Bundaberg Bargara region.

When the pair attended their local church on Sunday and were speaking about the group, Ms Finau nominated to set up a group for the Bundaberg area.

In less than a week, the pages have collectively recruited 86 volunteers.

“I’ve been so humbled by how many kind people there are out there and I’m blown away by with how many people in this community will do anything to help others,” Ms McGrath said.

“We’re dropping off meals, toilet paper and essential items, but then we have a volunteer that was helping to mow someone’s lawn and we also need people that can speak with others so they don’t feel so isolated.”

The service is available for vulnerable people in the community, including people living with a disability, seniors or even single parents who are unable to get to the store.

With the help of incumbent division 5 councillor Greg Barnes and his wife Issy, LUV has implemented an extensive health and safety policy to ensure volunteers are not at risk of catching the virus.

Local businesses including The Windmill Cafe, Innes Park Golf Club and HSG At the Gardens, among others have also donated meals to be distributed.

To sign up as a volunteer or to ask for help, phone 0478 637 326 or visit facebook.com/groups/locallyunitedvolunteers.