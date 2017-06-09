Volunteers smash star target

GOLD STAR: Volunteers with some of the 10,000 stars.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has smashed its target of weaving 10,000 stars for an international anti-violence project, with the help of staff, patients and community supporters.

This week more than 11,300 stars will be sent off to be part of One Million Stars Against Violence, a huge public art installation at next year's Commonwealth Games.

The Bundaberg Hospital Medical Imaging team wove 5000 stars and North Bundaberg State High students wove 1500.

Elliott Heads State School, Bundaberg's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and many individuals also helped out.

"This project has been a very humbling experience,” organiser Norma Frost said.