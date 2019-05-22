Volunteers recognised for service

TEN YEARS: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulates and thanks Joan Alberts for her volunteer service.

TEN YEARS: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulates and thanks Joan Alberts for her volunteer service. Tahlia Stehbens

VOLUNTEERS are the glue that keep communities moving forward and the Bundaberg Regional Council have taken a pause to celebrate the efforts of their most valued members.

Council's volunteer of the year Russell Cobb, who runs Dorcas Kitchen at the Christ Church, said broader society had missed the message.

"Society tell us that social media, Facebook, Instagram, creating images and marketing content is what will make us happy,” Mr Cobb said.

"But I think that's the way to be unhappy.

"Volunteering to make your community a better place is the real key to happiness.”

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the hours put in by volunteers were invaluable and worth their weight in gold.

"We've got volunteers from libraries to other community centres, and people who give their heart and soul to the community,” he said.

"In life we're blessed with two hands - one to look after ourselves and the other one to give to other people.

"They certainly understand the importance of giving and supporting the community and today is a chance for the whole of the community to say thank-you to our volunteers who give the most valuable thing in life, which is time.”