Volunteers needed to make 'human sign' for climate action

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers are needed to make a human sign at Peregian Beach to spread the importance of renewable energy. John McCutcheon

CONCERNED residents will come together to form a "human sign" next weekend to sent a message to all politicians about the importance of climate action.

On Saturday, February 2, people across the Sunshine Coast will make a contribution to the human sign by spelling out "RENEWABLE".

Organisers say the impacts of climate change are being seen "right here and now", with extreme temperatures, severe bushfires, loss of species and the significant rick to the Great Barrier Reef.

They would like to send the message to politicians that renewable energy is cheaper than coal-fired electricity.

Volunteers are needed to form a "human sign" to spread the message of the importance of renewable energy.

"Making the switch away from fossil fuel is just a matter of political will," organiser Chris Glennie said.

"Our leaders must act in the best interest of Australians and support climate solutions, yet politicians are repeatedly letting us down on climate change and risking the security of future generations, both human and non-human."

Mr Glennie said using people to form words was a great way to get people involved, and the drone footage of the event made a powerful statement.

"Anyone with an interest in any sports, biodiversity, conservation, animals, human health, food and general lifestyle will be impacted by the effects of climate change," he said.

The event will be held from 1pm at Peregian Beach. Anyone wishing to participate is advised to meet at the skate park.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information call or text Annie on 0413 403 455.