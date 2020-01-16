Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifeline are seeking volunteers.
Lifeline are seeking volunteers.
Health

Volunteers needed to give crisis support

Rhylea Millar
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFELINE is looking for dedicated volunteers to help with crisis support services.

After the Bundaberg branch held an information session earlier this week, for the upcoming training course, 20 people reserved a spot, with half of those in attendance.

Lifeline volunteers offer support to people who are experiencing a personal crisis, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, loneliness, abuse, trauma or stress.

Service support lead Mark Hennessy said the organisation receives close to one million contacts per year and takes around 2000 phone calls a day.

“Lifeline offers a 24/7 service so we are always looking for volunteers,” Mr Hennessy said.

“We answer calls from all across Australia and we’ve seen the number increase, so the demand for volunteers is high.”

Prior experience is not required to fufil the role, as all volunteers go through substantial and fully accredidated training.

“The course is extensive and provides volunteers with the skills and confidence needed to take the calls and respond appropriately,” Mr Hennessy said.

“We are looking for someone who is a good listener and wants to give back to the community to make a difference.”

Subsidised enrolment fees are $450 and cover the cost of all materials supplied.

Sessions start at 6pm on February 3, applications close on January 13. For information, call Polly 4153 8400.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 13 11 14.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former UAP Hinkler candidate running for council

        premium_icon Former UAP Hinkler candidate running for council

        News BUNDABERG RSL sub-branch president and former Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul is shifting focus to local government.

        TV star returns home to Bundy, puts city in the spotlight

        premium_icon TV star returns home to Bundy, puts city in the spotlight

        Celebrity A TELEVISION star has visited her childhood home, saying Bundaberg will always hold...

        Blue over lagoon: Businessman fed up with dead fish, algae

        premium_icon Blue over lagoon: Businessman fed up with dead fish, algae

        Environment Locals are asking themselves if there will ever be an end to issue