Volunteers needed to give crisis support

LIFELINE is looking for dedicated volunteers to help with crisis support services.

After the Bundaberg branch held an information session earlier this week, for the upcoming training course, 20 people reserved a spot, with half of those in attendance.

Lifeline volunteers offer support to people who are experiencing a personal crisis, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, loneliness, abuse, trauma or stress.

Service support lead Mark Hennessy said the organisation receives close to one million contacts per year and takes around 2000 phone calls a day.

“Lifeline offers a 24/7 service so we are always looking for volunteers,” Mr Hennessy said.

“We answer calls from all across Australia and we’ve seen the number increase, so the demand for volunteers is high.”

Prior experience is not required to fufil the role, as all volunteers go through substantial and fully accredidated training.

“The course is extensive and provides volunteers with the skills and confidence needed to take the calls and respond appropriately,” Mr Hennessy said.

“We are looking for someone who is a good listener and wants to give back to the community to make a difference.”

Subsidised enrolment fees are $450 and cover the cost of all materials supplied.

Sessions start at 6pm on February 3, applications close on January 13. For information, call Polly 4153 8400.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 13 11 14.