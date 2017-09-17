Volunteers needed for turtle conservation

WITH turtle season almost here, volunteers are being called upon to help with the Mon Repos Turtle Conservation.

Queensland Park and Wildlife Ranger-in-Charge, Mon Repos Cathy Gatley said volunteers were essential to Mon Repos, assisting rangers with the nightly running of the Turtle Centre.

"Main tasks include talking to visitors and answering enquiries, staffing the front entry and souvenir shop and assisting with kids' activities,” Ms Gatley said.

"Volunteers also help get visitor groups onto the beach for turtle watching.”

Ms Gatley said skills needed to become a volunteer were enthusiasm, friendliness and and the ability to talk with inquisitive visitors.

"Volunteers will also need a firm commitment to the volunteer program for the turtle season and its goal of environmental education,” she said.

Volunteers were asked to make a commitment to the program for the duration of the turtle season which runs from November 6 to late March 2018.

Ms Gatley said volunteers were needed at Mon Repos Information Centre seven nights a week.

If the job sounds right up your ally, contact QPWS rangers on phone 41591652 or 41312707 or email shane.o'connor@npsr.qld

.gov.au to register your interest.