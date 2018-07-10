Volunteers lend helping hand

ALEXANDRA Park Zoo was filled with excitement this morning as six lucky Carinbundi volunteers got the chance to get up close and personal with the animals.

The new enrichment program aims to educate the volunteers and enhance the lives of the zoo animals.

Bundaberg Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor welcomed the volunteer team, who will be assisting zoo staff by making enrichment toys and assisting with food preparation for the animals.

"They're already excited about it, and talking to some of them about it here today, it's just great to see the level excitement with them.”

Cr Trevor said he wants the program to continue, and hopes locals will donate items for the volunteers to make toys for the animals.

"We are very proud of the fact we can work with the people at Carinbundi, many of whom have a disability. To be able to see them with a smile on their face today is something that brings great joy to everyone.”

Carinbundi volunteer Cheyanne Van Der Wolf is overjoyed at the opportunity, saying she is "really excited”.